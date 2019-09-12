Hebrews 10:25
I was looking for sermon ideas the other day when I ran across a short news article titled, “How Do You Spell “Koinonia”?” It reported that the winner of the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee was a 14-year-old boy from Texas. The winning word was, “koinonia”, a Greek word used several times in the New Testament to describe a particular kind of fellowship.
I hadn’t heard that word used for many years and only knew it to be referring to ‘fellowship’ among Christians in Bible times.
This was one of those things I couldn’t get off my mind. I was surprised that it had been used in the spelling bee since it was from a language other than English. I wanted to find out more.
Koinonia includes more than the gathering for songs and a sermon, more than praying for a special need, more than being with like-minded companions, more than dinners and conversation. Though these develop from positive relationships in the church, there is more to this kind of fellowship.
A brief word study revealed it was uniquely used in the New Testament, according to some sources appears 19 times and is never used in the secular vernacular. It was used exclusively regarding spiritual matters in the context of the communities of Jesus followers, the Church. It is often translated simply, ‘fellowship’, but actually infers ‘Spiritually intimate fellowship’ with God and with each other. Some words used to help describe the intimate fellowship of koinonia are partnership, participation, intimate social interaction, communion.
The Holy Spirit connects believers among God’s family much as DNA reveals our biological family, present and past. That leads me to believe we are a part of a stronger, deeper, surer and more intimate bond with God and with each other.
If koinonia includes this kind of fellowship, then God doesn’t want us to be alone but to come together for the benefit of all of us, with our attention on loving each other and God, the Father of the family.
It is not imaginary, it is not just symbolic, it is real.
Koinonia tells us that if we have accepted Jesus as our Savior and received His Spirit we are not only ‘genetically’, so to speak, connected to God but to each other. Perhaps that is one reason the writer of the book of Hebrews says, “…do not neglect the gathering of yourselves together…” Hebrews 10:25. We need each other, we are family.
So, how are you spelling “Koinonia”?