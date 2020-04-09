Their world had been turned upside down. Everyone was staying inside because of fear and uncertainty. The death of a loved one hung over them and no one knew who would be next. Coronavirus? No, it was the Friday and Saturday after the death of Jesus! But doesn’t it have a familiar storyline? The main difference is; we know what happens next in the Biblical account.
Can I suggest that many are praying that a similar outcome will follow the situation we are in today? There is a saying in Christianity when we face times like these…Sunday is coming! Let’s go back to that first resurrection Sunday:
Matthew 28: 5 – 6. But the angel answered and said to the women, “do not be afraid, for I know you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here; for He is risen as he said. Come see the place where the Lord lay.”
Let me give you 3 thoughts from these passages:
1) Do not be afraid! The uncertainty caused their fear. But they were about to get good news!
2) The death of Jesus turned their world upside down. The virus and its economic effect has turned OUR world upside down.
3) Jesus kept his word. Sunday came and HOPE was restored. As we are reminded of this truth this week, know this, SUNDAY IS COMING! Hope will return and we will come out on the other side deepened in our faith as we walk into the reality of our faith. Be blessed and do not be afraid!