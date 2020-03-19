As I looked to find a topic for the month of March I decide to look at the calendar on the internet. Sounds easy doesn’t it? And normally it is, but this month like all others are loaded with things to talk about from the Irish to peanut butter.
As I looked into this I became aware that every day is important for someone or something and to me that is so true! Our Lord wants us to see the importance in everything in our world. He cares so much He has placed blessings after blessings in front of us that many times we just take for granted and miss. By taking the time and thinking about the simple things in life like peanut butter to a hug we can look up and understand that our God is blessing us all the time.
Just for the fun of it I include the list of important days. Everyone is a special day and important.
• March 1: National Peanut Butter Lovers Day
• March 2: Dr. Seuss's Birthday
• March 2: Read Across America Day
• March 4: Hug a GI Day
• March 4: National Grammar Day
• March 5: World Book Day
• March 7: Fun Facts About Names Day
• March 9: Read Aloud Day
• March 10: National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
• March 11: Johnny Appleseed Day
• March 12: Genealogy Day
• March 12: Plant a Flower Day
• March 13: K-9 Veterans Day
• March 14: National Pi Day
• March 14: Learn About Butterflies Day
• March 15: Incredible Kid Day
• March 16: Freedom of Information Day
• March 17: St. Patrick's Day
• March 18: Supreme Sacrifice Day
• March 20: International Earth Day
• March 20: First Day of Spring
• March 21: National Teenager Day
• March 22: American Diabetes Alert Day
• March 23: World Meteorology Day
• March 24: World Tuberculosis Day
• March 25: Tolkien Reading Day
• March 26: Make Up Your Own Holiday Day
• March 30: I Am in Control Day
• March 30: Take a Walk in the Park Day
Luke 6:38 “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”
My question to you is: what are the important things in your life that makes you open your eyes to His greatness. What might they be; things, people, or places. Do you think of them regularly and thank God that you have been blessed with them or do you not even think about them, and take them for granted.
Our COO from the Ottumwa Hospital once said to me, “We are blessed for in times past king and queens in large palaces where not as blessed as any of us today.” We got heating/cooling, running water, inside pumping, vehicles, a medical world that is changing daily, nice clothes that are designed to keep us warm or cool, lawn mowers and food supply that is almost endless in America. In short we are blessed way more than we should be and I am very thankful I live now and not in the early 1900 or before.
So, today think about some of the blessing and enjoy what God has granted you with for everyday are special and life is full of blessings.