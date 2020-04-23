When I hear the phrase, "It's the End of the World as we Know It," my mind instantly goes to Chicken Little and the theme song that opens the movie. I have it entrenched in my brain from years of the little ones wanting to watch it over and over (which it is now one of my fav's) It's entertaining when we watch the little chicken gang struggle with the fear of thinking the “sky is falling”, but it's not so funny when we are living in uncertain times feeling like our lives are crashing to the ground all around us, whether it be health, finances, relational, educational...
Yes, we have been living in uncertain times, and for a majority of us, fear, which leads to depression and a lack of motivation. But I want to deliver a message of hope: hope underlies purpose-driven action that correlates positively with health and even longevity. While only half the population measures high in hope, hope can be learned, and the hopeful among us play a powerful role in spreading hope to others (I've already seen great displays of this in powerful ways in our community).
There has been much talk, from people I wouldn't even expect to bring up the conversation, all around about the “Last Days”. It surprises me how many people have questions and most of it is fear-based. In his book, End of the World as We Know It (my upcoming Bible Study), author Johnny Enlow says that often before there is a “great awakening,” we experience a rude awakening — a shaking. Throughout history, landscape-shaping revival and societal reformation have often come just on the other side of an earth-shattering crisis.
We read it in the history books about great crises that have lead to great changes. Throughout the Bible great crisis' have wrought and exposed great heroes of the faith that inspire us then to greatness. God's Word magnifies this in Romans 5 (NIV), The Triumph of Faith, “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we stand. And we rejoice in the hope of the glory of God. Not only that, but we also rejoice in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out His love into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, whom He has given us '.
Dearly beloved Brothers and Sisters, please know this, God deeply desires to infuse you with hope and confidence, providing you a peace-filled framework on how to navigate uncertain days of crisis, fear, and calamity.
God wants us to receive strength and courage to cross over through crisis, knowing that His plans, purposes, and promises are often waiting on the other side of a storm.
God wants us to have a stable, Truth-based perspective on the end-times: How to live in light of the return of Jesus while fulfilling His assignment to “occupy until I come.”
God hears the cries of China, the 2020 Election, the centrality of Israel in God’s timeline, the spiritual significance of the Kansas City Superbowl Victory, and gives us the keys to navigate into the “New Era”.
The voices of God on the earth have been heralding the decade of the 2020s as the birth of a New Era. It’s true! However, for the new to unfold, the old must end. The Bible has given everything we need to discern the movement of God and the advancement of His unshakable Kingdom during the shaking and crisis we are going through!
“No matter what happens over the next few hours and days—everyone, remain calm. This is not the end, but only the end of the world as we know it…” Be blessed.