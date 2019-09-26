There is a popular hymn that was my dad’s favorite called What a Friend We Have in Jesus. It brought him peace and comfort especially in his rough times in life. I feel that it is a hymn that can bring us peace, comfort, and much truth in everyday life.
I’d like to share a few of the words with you: “What a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins and griefs to bear! What a privilege to carry everything to God in prayer. O what peace we often forfeit, O what needless pain we bear, all because we do not carry everything to God in prayer.”
When you read or sing these words, it tells us that when we do not take our prayers to God, we do not have the peace and comfort He wants for us. When we do not take everything to God in prayer, those things become a burden that can turn into needless pain to bear. Scripture tells us that we are to pray without ceasing, which means that God knows we need Him constantly.
In the world we live in, we can easily get burdened and bogged down with the sin and chaos. Taking everything to God in prayer releases us from carrying all that sin and chaos. Even watching the news can cause enough pain and burden for a week! When we take all of that to God in prayer, something miraculous happens. We can feel a burden lifted from our shoulders freeing us to be able to continue to be God’s people and to do God’s work which is so needed in today’s world.
I try to take even my shopping to God in prayer, asking Him to help me to make the right decisions in what I buy. I pray for God to give me just want I need to be able to handle anything and everything that comes my way each and every day. God is always waiting for us to speak to Him. We cannot live life as God intended when we try to do things without His guidance and direction. We have to take it to Him in prayer. We truly do have a friend in Jesus!
“Have we trials and temptations? Is there trouble anywhere? We should never be discouraged; take it to the Lord in prayer. Can we find a friend so faithful who will all our sorrows share? Jesus knows our every weakness, take it to the Lord in prayer. We will find a solace there.”
Amen.