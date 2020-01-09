This Sunday a local church will provide an in-depth Bible study series to pursue what answers the Bible can provide during current turbulent times.
The series will be at the First Baptist Church at 603 W. State St. in Centerville starting this Sunday. Details will be shared during the 8:15-9 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. church services. A more in depth summary will be presented during Bible study hour at 9:30 a.m., followed by a weekly study time.
The series, led by Pastor Dennis Higgins, will explore answers to why things like weather changes, natural disasters, political unrest, moral decline and more are happening.
Was this all predicted? What is the final outcome? What and when will “it” happen? In the meantime, how then are we to live?