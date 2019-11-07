We are introduced to a man named Barnabas in the New Testament book of Acts (chapters 4-15). His name was really Joseph. “Barnabas” was a nickname that described his character, in the same way the nickname “Red” might describe someone with red hair. The name “Barnabas” means “son of encouragement.” Barnabas was an encourager – so much so that this was how he was described by his friends. “Encourager” was their name for him.
Barnabas walked with the newly converted Paul into the gathering of the apostles in Jerusalem at a time when they weren’t sure they could trust Paul. Barnabas is the one who accepted Paul and, through his encouragement, brought Paul into the ministry.
Later the church in Jerusalem sent Barnabas to Antioch. True to his name, Barnabas encouraged the believers he found in there, and more people were brought to a saving faith in Jesus.
While Barnabas and Paul were working together, they included a promising young evangelist-in-training named John Mark. But John Mark got cold feet on a mission trip to Pamphylia. Despite that failure, Barnabas wanted to give him a second chance. Barnabas encouraged John Mark back into ministry. He discerned in John Mark the gifts for being an effective evangelist and Barnabas helped to provide a place for him to use his God-given gifts.
Encouragement is listed among the spiritual gifts (Romans 12:6-8). It’s important to belong to a local church fellowship because being part of the body of Christ encourages us (Philippians 2:1-2). The love in a body of believers gives encouragement and refreshes the hearts of the Lord’s people. (Philemon 6-7). And encouragement also protects us from being deceived into sin (Hebrews 3:13).
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to know a Barnabas – someone to encourage us? Wouldn’t it be even more wonderful to “Be a Barnabas” for someone else? Find someone to encourage this week!