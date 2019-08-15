The Thomasson Reunion was held Sunday, June 23, 2019 with a carry in dinner at 1 p.m. with 30 people present. All the families stood up and identified themselves and who they are related to. Longest married couple was Kenneth and Judith Stills. Oldest person was Dennis Whistler. Youngest person was Ethan Erickson. Furthest person to travel was Maria Marrow.
Those who attended were Kenny and Judy Stills, of New Virginia, Iowa; Janice Seddon, of Blue Grass, Iowa; Denny Whistler, of Mexico, Missouri; Brenda Seddon Lewis, of Davenport, Iowa; Justin Landreth, of Davenport, Iowa; Lester Cook, of Centerville; Richard Lyons, of Mystic; Marcy and Breanna Thamke, of Centerville; Char Kirby, of Moulton; Ben and Anna Wheeler, of Moulton; Maria Morrow, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Jeff Morrow, of Hannibil, Ohio; Wilard and Helen Seddon, of Mystic; Keith and Debbie Thomasson, of Centerville; Tony, Krista, Caitlyn and Joel Anderson, of Centerville; Doug, Terri, Abigail and Ethan Erickson, of Harrisburg, Missouri; Larry and Gina Whistler, of Mexico, Missouri; and Alan and Vicki Seddon, of Blue Grass, Iowa.
Births: Aria Loren Ahrens, Jan. 10, 2019.
Deaths: Wayne Larry Cook, March 14, 2019.
Marriages: Laura Elizabeth Whistler to Kalip Alan Davidson, June 15, 2019. Cletha (Cook) Daugherty son. Gary Schroeder. Patty Schafer. Jessica Kristen Abrahanson to Bret Trana, July 15, 2019. Colt Kirby to Leah Scot, Jan. 5, 2019.
Election of officers: Dennis Thomasson's resignation letter as chairman was read aloud. New chairman: Alan Seddon. Vice chairman: Kenneth Stills. Treasurer: Keith Thomasson. Secretary: Vicki Seddon.
Next year's Thomasson reunion will be Sunday, June 28 at 1 p.m. We will reserve the shelter at Rathbun Lake.