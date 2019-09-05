Appanoose County Weekly Meals is back following the summer break starting Sept. 9. ACWM is an ecumenical/community organization that provides a free meal with fellowship on Monday evenings from 5-6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church on Highway 5 north of John Deere.
The menu for Sept. 9 is ham, party potatoes, coleslaw, deviled eggs, bread, and pie and ice cream for dessert with milk, lemonade, tea, water or coffee to drink. St. Mary’s will host this meal.
Appanoose County Weekly Meals is affiliated with the Centerville Lions Club.