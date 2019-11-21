Appanoose County Weekly Meals is an ecumenical/community organization that provides a free meal with fellowship on Monday evenings from 5-6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church on Highway 5 north of John Deere.
The menu for Nov. 25 is turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green bean casserole, rolls, and pumpkin pie for dessert and milk, lemonade, tea, water or coffee to drink. Faith United Methodist Church will host this meal. This will be our Thanksgiving meal.
If Centerville Schools are canceled due to inclement weather, the weekly meal will not be served that evening.
If you, your organization or church are looking to participate in a local hunger program, consider volunteering to help ACWM. For more information, call 641-437-1016.
Appanoose County Weekly Meals is affiliated with the Centerville Lions Club.