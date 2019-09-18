Appanoose County Weekly Meals is an ecumenical/community organization that provides a free meal with fellowship on Monday evenings from 5-6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church on Highway 5 north of John Deere.
The menu for Sept. 23 is hot turkey sandwiches with mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, and pumpkin bars for dessert and milk, lemonade, tea, water or coffee to drink. Nursing managers from MercyOne Centerville Medical Center will host this meal.
Appanoose County Weekly Meals is affiliated with the Centerville Lions Club.