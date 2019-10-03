Appanoose County Weekly Meals is an ecumenical/community organization that provides a free meal with fellowship on Monday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church on Highway 5 north of John Deere.
The menu for Oct. 7 is chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, bread and cookie bars for dessert and milk, lemonade, tea, water or coffee to drink. Exline Royal Neighbors will host this meal.
Appanoose County Weekly Meals is affiliated with the Centerville Lions Club.
If you, your organization, or church are lookin to participate in a local hunger program, please consider volunteering to help ACWM. For more information, call (641) 437-1016.