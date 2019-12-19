Centerville Police, 12/18/19 reports Dec 19, 2019 9 hrs ago Dec. 1810:53 p.m. Cynthia Lynn Bjornson, 51, of Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of W. Washington St. in Centerville with OWI first offense. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Centerville Police Offense Owi Crime Criminal Law Cynthia Lynn Bjornson Report Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Cooper, Sharon Cooper, Sharon CAIN, Joseph Dec 15, 2019 Davis, Rose Houser, Doris Most Popular Articles ArticlesThe faith of a police officerAtheists pledge own display if nativity restoredNativity will remain off city propertyCline Foundation announces grant awardsJail vote no longer expected in MarchCenterville Police, 12/5/19-12/17/19 reports11 will take early retirementIowegian Athlete of the Week: Gage MoormanAppanoose County Sheriff, 12/3/19-12/9/19 reportsKlobuchar to campaign in Centerville, area