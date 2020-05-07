April 14

3:23 p.m. Theft was reported in the 1600 block of S. 20th St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.

April 15

3:58 p.m. Theft was reported in the 1600 block of S. 16th St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.

April 17

4:11 p.m. Theft was reported in the 1200 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

6:35 p.m. Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Industrial Park Road in Centerville. Handled, report taken.

April 18

7:42 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 1400 block of S. 22nd St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

April 20

1:14 p.m. Shane Patrick McElroy, 39, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

2:20 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 200 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

April 21

5:23 p.m. Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of N. Main St. in Centerville. Civil matter.

7:18 p.m. Michelle Dawn Castillo, 39, of Centerville, was charged on the Centerville Square with domestic assault with weapon first offense.

April 22

1:37 p.m. Kalie Jo Hutt, 34, of Bloomfield, was charged at the intersection of 294th Ave. and 611th St. in Appanoose County with second-degree theft.

7:22 p.m. Kalie Jo Hutt, 34, of Bloomfield, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with assault on an officer.

April 26

12:01 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 1000 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

April 30

11:39 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 500 block of W. Jackson St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

May 1

5:24 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 200 block of S. Drake Ave. Handled, no report.

10:18 p.m. Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of W. Prairie St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.

May 2

4:07 p.m. A theft was reported in the 400 block of E. Wall St. in Centerville. Information taken.

May 3

8:12 a.m. Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of S. 20th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

May 5

11:45 a.m. Jennifer Dawn Snyder, 47, of Centerville, was charged with in the 500 block of N. Main St. in Centerville with trespass.

5:59 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 100 block of E. Madison St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.

May 6

10:45 a.m. William Henry Vandermark, 42, of Mystic, was charged in the 200 block of N. 12th St. in Centerville with revocation of pre-trial release, probation violation and driving while barred.

4:46 p.m. Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

