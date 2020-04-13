March 13
11:15 a.m. Byron Dean Foster, 39, of Exline, was arrested in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with an out of county warrant.
5:04 p.m. James Thomas Haberling, 19, of Urbandale, was charged in the 300 block of E. Oak St. in Centerville with sexual abuse second-degree with weapon/force and domestic assault with weapon.
March 14
1:57 p.m. Michael William Thompkins, 34, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of a no contact order.
March 29
6:30 p.m. Stephanie Renee Foster, 33, of Allerton, was charged in the 900 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with violation of a no contact order.
April 8
9:27 a.m. Richard Todd Bratz, 33, of Centerville, was charged in the 2000 block of S. Main St. in Centerville with OWI first offense, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug.
April 11
1:30 p.m. Travis Andrew Dhamers, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of E. Race St. in Cincinnati with violation of no contact order.