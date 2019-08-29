Aug. 23
10:33 a.m. Christian Dakota Richardson, 23, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of W. Van Buren St. with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Aug. 26
3:18 p.m. Bad checks were reported in the 1500 block of S. 18th St. Information taken.
9:22 p.m. Travis Blake McClure, 34, of Centerville, was charged in the 1000 block of N. 18th St. with failure to appear.
9:46 p.m. Sammie Jo Michels, 33, of Corydon, was charged in the 1000 block of N. 18th St. with unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Aug. 27
3:26 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 900 block of S. Drake Ave. Information taken.
9:40 p.m. Dorothy Izetta Cole, 52, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of S. Main St. with OWI first offense.