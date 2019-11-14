Nov. 7
2:28 p.m. Tyler Jeffrey Devore, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with probation violation.
Nov. 8
3:31 a.m. Mario Salvatore Riccio Lloyd, 29, of Seymour, was charged in the 500 block of N. Haynes Ave. in Centerville with failure to appear.
6:21 a.m. Theft was reported in the 500 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
Nov. 9
9:47 a.m. Terry Leon Crow, 55, of Moulton, was charged in the 200 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with fifth-degree theft.
5:56 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of E. Walden St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
6:57 p.m. Theft was reported in the 200 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Nov. 13
2:04 p.m. Theft was reported in the 900 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
10:27 p.m. Phillip Michael Rhoads, 40, of Centerville, was charged at the intersection of 3rd St. and W. Madison St. in Centerville with failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.
11 p.m Jasiah Joseph Masterson, 24, of Centerville, was charged in the 1600 block of S. 22nd St. in Centerville with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no contact order.