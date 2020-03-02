Feb. 26
8:26 p.m. Shannah Rae Bankson, 30, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with possession of controlled substance third or subsequent offense.
Feb. 27
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Feb. 28
2:53 p.m. David Wayne Paxston, 41, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of probation.
Feb. 29
10:21 p.m. Lavan Devon Brandt Jr., 26, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with interference with official acts and failure to appear.
March 1
3:38 p.m. Kenneth Patrick Roberts, 39, of rural Appanoose County, was charge in the 900 block of S. 20th St. in Centerville with failure to appear and revocation of pre-trial release.
3:38 p.m. Patricia Elizabeth Shondel, 27, of Centerville, was charged in the 900 block of S. 20th St. in Centerville with failure to appear.