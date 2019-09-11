Sept. 1
7:47 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 800 block of E. Jackson St. Handled, no report.
Sept. 3
12:47 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 500 block of E. Prairie St. Information taken.
Sept. 4
8:57 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 500 block of W. Maple St. Information taken.
Sept. 5
7:55 a.m. Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of S. 12th St. Follow-up required.
8:45 p.m. Denise Louise Owens, 48, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:01 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 1000 block of N. 18th St. Follow-up required.
Sept. 6
9:45 a.m. Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of S. 16th St. Handled, no report.
9:48 a.m. Robert James Cormeny, 51, of Unionville, Iowa, was arrested in the 700 block of S. 17th St. with an out of county warrant.
4:15 p.m. Ryan Michael Sindt, 28, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of N. 6th St. with fifth-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 7
2:12 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of S. Drake Ave. Information taken.
5:08 p.m. Jasiah Joseph Masterson, 23, of Centerville, was charged in the 1600 block of S. 22nd St. with domestic abuse assault.
7:04 p.m. Kenneth Carl Lutgen, 39, of Mystic, was charged in the 600 block of N. 18th St. with sex offender registry violation second offense.
7:22 p.m. A theft was reported in the 1600 block of S. 20th St. Information taken.
Sept. 8
7:35 p.m. An assault was reported in the 100 block of S. 18th St. Handled, report taken.
Sept. 10
6:48 a.m. An assault was reported in the 900 block of E. Maple St. Handled, no report.
7:29 a.m. Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of S. 18th St. Information taken.
9:11 p.m. Christy June Davis, 47, of Centerville, was charged on North 18th St. with OWI first offense.