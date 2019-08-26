Aug. 22
1:03 p.m. A theft was reported in the 200 block of E. Maple St. Handled, report taken.
1:24 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of N. Shamrock Lane. Handled, report taken.
4:26 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 100 block of S. 18th St. Handled, report taken.
Aug. 23
8:05 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of N. 12th St. Arrest made.
9:29 p.m. An assault was reported on the Centerville square. Follow-up required.
9:38 p.m. A fight was reported on the Centerville square. Handled, no report.
9:42 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 600 block of N. 18th St. Handled, report taken.
Aug. 24
1:43 p.m. A fight was reported in the 100 block of S. 18th St. Ambulance requested.
8:52 p.m. An assault was reported in the 300 block of N. 12th St. Handled, no report.
Aug. 25
2:17 p.m. A theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Golfview Circle. Information taken.