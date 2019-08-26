Aug. 22

1:03 p.m. A theft was reported in the 200 block of E. Maple St. Handled, report taken.

1:24 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of N. Shamrock Lane. Handled, report taken.

4:26 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 100 block of S. 18th St. Handled, report taken.

Aug. 23

8:05 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of N. 12th St. Arrest made.

9:29 p.m. An assault was reported on the Centerville square. Follow-up required.

9:38 p.m. A fight was reported on the Centerville square. Handled, no report.

9:42 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 600 block of N. 18th St. Handled, report taken.

Aug. 24

1:43 p.m. A fight was reported in the 100 block of S. 18th St. Ambulance requested.

8:52 p.m. An assault was reported in the 300 block of N. 12th St. Handled, no report.

Aug. 25

2:17 p.m. A theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Golfview Circle. Information taken.

