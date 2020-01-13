Jan. 9
9:16 a.m. A theft was reported at Lee Container. Handled, report taken.
11:12 a.m. Richard Todd Bratz, 33, of Centerville, had his pre-trial release revoked in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville.
8:13 p.m. Stephanie Renee Foster, 33, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with simple domestic assault.
Jan. 10
11:13 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 600 block of E. Bank St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Jan. 11
9:57 a.m. William Allen Collins, 33, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
11:28 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 400 block of S. Drake Ave in Centerville. Unfounded.
Jan. 12
5:12 p.m. A theft was reported in the 23100 block of Highway 5 in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Jan. 13
2:52 a.m. Jarvis Aaron Kennebeck, 24, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of N. Main St. in Centerville with OWI second offense, interference with official acts, and assault law officers-no injury.