Jan. 13
11:40 a.m. Terry Dean Zintz, 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 1600 block of S. 21st St. in Centerville with probation violation.
5:51 p.m. Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville. Information taken.
Jan. 14
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 15
8:01 p.m. Theft was reported in the 400 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Jan. 16
5:54 a.m. Theft was reported at Lee Container shipping department. Handled, report taken.
Jan. 17
7:28 p.m. David Charles Becker Jr., 27, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of W. Lane St. in Centerville with OWI first offense.
Jan. 18
12:40 p.m. Theft was reported in the 400 block of S. 12th St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
Jan. 19
2:06 p.m. Michael Anthony Phelps, 30, of Mystic, was charged in the 100 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with an out of county warrant.
Jan. 20
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 21
1:24 a.m. Travis Andrew Dhamers, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of S. Main St. in Centerville with domestic assault with weapon.
12:42 p.m. Travis Andrew Dhamers, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of S. Main St. in Centerville with violation of a no contact order.