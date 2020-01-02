Dec. 23
3:09 p.m. Christopher Matthew Farrell, 40, of Centerville, was charged at North Haynes Ave. and Madison St. in Centerville with driving while licensed revoked for OWI.
4:28 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 100 block of E. Jackson St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
Dec. 24
2:12 p.m. Theft was reported in the 23100 block of Highway 5 in Centerville. Handled, no report.
Dec. 25
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Dec. 26
12:35 p.m. Theft was reported in the 500 block of N. 17th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
4:28 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 500 block of E. Clark St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
Dec. 27
9:17 a.m. A 14-year-old male juvenile was charged in the 800 block of S. Drake Ave. in Centerville with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse no injury.
1:51 p.m. A hold up alarm was reported in the 200 block of N. 12th St. in Centerville. Arrest made.
3:44 p.m. Theft was reported in the 800 block of S. Drake Ave. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
Dec. 28
9:51 p.m. A burglary in progress was reported in the 2100 block of S. Main St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
Dec. 29
8:22 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 600 block of E. Bank St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Dec. 30-Jan. 1
No arrests or notable calls reported.