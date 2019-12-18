Dec. 5
7:12 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 300 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville. Information taken.
7:41 a.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 600 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville. Arrest.
10:52 a.m. A theft was reported in the 1000 block of S. Main St. in Centerville. Civil matter.
Dec. 6
3:28 p.m. Assault was reported in the 1800 block of S. 11th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
Dec. 7
12:22 p.m. Trevor David White, 35, of Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 8
6:10 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 1500 block of N. 14th St. in Centerville. Extra patrol requested. Handled, no report.
Dec. 9
7:02 a.m. Steven James Henderson, 58, of Centerville, was charged at the intersection of N. Main St. and Washington St. in Centerville with OWI first offense and driving under suspension.
Dec. 10
3:03 p.m. William Henry Vandermark, 41, of Mystic, was charged in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with probation violation.
Dec. 11-12
No notable calls or arrests reported.
Dec. 13
5:39 a.m. A theft was reported in the 400 block of W. Lane St. in Centerville.
Dec. 14
9:58 a.m. A theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of S. 21st St. in Centerville. Civil matter.
8:27 p.m. A theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of E. Bank St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
9:50 p.m. David Lee Polo, 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 1700 block of S. 15th St. in Centerville with child endangerment and domestic assault causing bodily injury.
9:54 p.m. Brandi Nicole Exline, 35, of Centerville, was charged in the 1700 block of S. 15th. St. in Centerville with child endangerment and domestic assault causing bodily injury.
Dec. 15
3:24 a.m. Donald James Scott VanDyne, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 900 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville with OWI first offense.
Dec. 16-17
No notable calls or arrests reported.