Dec. 5

7:12 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 300 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville. Information taken.

7:41 a.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 600 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville. Arrest.

10:52 a.m. A theft was reported in the 1000 block of S. Main St. in Centerville. Civil matter.

Dec. 6

3:28 p.m. Assault was reported in the 1800 block of S. 11th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

Dec. 7

12:22 p.m. Trevor David White, 35, of Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 8

6:10 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 1500 block of N. 14th St. in Centerville. Extra patrol requested. Handled, no report.

Dec. 9

7:02 a.m. Steven James Henderson, 58, of Centerville, was charged at the intersection of N. Main St. and Washington St. in Centerville with OWI first offense and driving under suspension.

Dec. 10

3:03 p.m. William Henry Vandermark, 41, of Mystic, was charged in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with probation violation.

Dec. 11-12

No notable calls or arrests reported.

Dec. 13

5:39 a.m. A theft was reported in the 400 block of W. Lane St. in Centerville.

Dec. 14

9:58 a.m. A theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of S. 21st St. in Centerville. Civil matter.

8:27 p.m. A theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of E. Bank St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.

9:50 p.m. David Lee Polo, 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 1700 block of S. 15th St. in Centerville with child endangerment and domestic assault causing bodily injury.

9:54 p.m. Brandi Nicole Exline, 35, of Centerville, was charged in the 1700 block of S. 15th. St. in Centerville with child endangerment and domestic assault causing bodily injury.

Dec. 15

3:24 a.m. Donald James Scott VanDyne, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 900 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville with OWI first offense.

Dec. 16-17

No notable calls or arrests reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you