Jan. 28
11:38 a.m. An accident was reported on W. Wall St. in Centerville. Bode James Seddon, 17, of Mystic, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when he left a parking spot and clipped a parked 2005 Subaru Impreza. Damage to the Subaru was estimated at $1,500. Damage to the Chevrolet was estimated at $100.
Jan. 29
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 30
Zachary Dean Mehrhoff Conger, 19, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 600 block of N. 13th St. in Centerville with trespassing.
Jan. 31
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Feb. 1
11:04 p.m. Hunter Mikal Millizer, 20, of Centerville, was charged at Highway 2 and 228th Ave. in Centerville with OWI first offense.
Feb. 2
2:58 p.m. Theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of N. 17th St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
9:41 p.m. An accident was reported at the entrance to Casey’s from Highway 2. Karen Sue Matherly, 64, of Centerville, was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion and attempting to turn into the parking lot of Casey’s General Story. Rickey Joe Thompson, 55, of Centerville, was driving a 1994 Dodge Ram 1500 and attempting to merge into Matherly’s lane. The accident report says that Thompson was distracted by his cell phone and struck the vehicle of Matherly. Damage to the Ford was estimated at $1,000 and damage to the Dodge was estimated at $500.
Feb. 3
2:49 a.m. Jay Michael Rudy, 31, of Exline, was charged at the intersection of S. 16th St. and E. Terry St. with OWI first offense.
3:10 p.m. Amanda Renee Main, 41, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of W. Madison St. in Centerville with fifth-degree theft.
3:46 p.m. Theft was reported in the 1200 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
4 p.m. Challen Derek Garman, 18, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with third-degree sexual abuse.
4:11 p.m. Theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of E. Orchard St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Feb. 4
2:05 a.m. Gage Jeremy Dornbush, 21, of Muscatine, was charged in the Centerville square with second-degree theft.
2:06 a.m. Stephanie Marie Dornbush, 32, of Muscatine, was charged in the Centerville square with second-degree theft.
10:44 a.m. Theft was reported in the 100 block of S. Drake Ave. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
2:48 p.m. Carrie Ann Scott, 38, of Centerville, was arrested in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville for an out of county warrant.
6:15 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 600 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville. An arrest was made.
6:23 p.m. A residential fire was reported in the 600 block of N. Park Ave. in Centerville.