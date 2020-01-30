Jan. 22
4:47 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 800 block of E. Jackson St. in Centerville. Information taken, extra patrol requested.
10:06 p.m Kelly Wayne Davis, 51, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of N. 12th St. in Centerville with domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
Jan. 23
Nicole Lydia Repp, 38, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of N. 12th St. in Centerville with failure to appear, delivering amphetamine to a minor, distributing drugs to person under the age of 18, third-degree sexual abuse, and gathering where controlled substances are used.
Jan. 24
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 25
10:47 a.m. Derek Edward Fowler, 23, of Moulton, was charged in the 400 block of W. Washington St. in Centerville with probation violation and revocation of pre-trial release.
1:53 p.m. A theft was reported in the 400 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Information taken.
4:50 p.m. Billie Lee Mathes, 64, of Centerville, was charged in the 400 block of S. Main St. in Centerville with third-degree theft and forgery.
Jan. 26
3:58 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 1000 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
4:54 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 23100 block of Highway 5 in Centerville. Follow-up required.
6:42 p.m. Alyssa Veronica Ferguson, 23, of Centerville, was charged in the 1100 block of S. Main St. in Centerville with forgery and second-degree theft.
11:46 p.m. Tyler Wade Chiri, 34, of Cincinnati, was charged at the intersection of 10th St. and W. Maple St.
Jan. 27
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 28
10:31 a.m. Derek Edward Fowler, 23, of Moulton, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with domestic assault second offense and assault causing bodily injury.
6:56 p.m. Claude Alexander Breese, 27, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with assault causing bodily injury.
7:37 p.m. Robert Brody McGrann, 20, of Numa, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.