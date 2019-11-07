Nov. 1
12:59 p.m. Theft was reported in the 600 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
2:42 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 200 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
2:56 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
5:16 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 400 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
6:42 p.m. Assault was reported in the 600 block of E. Green St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
Nov. 2
3:03 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of N. Main St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.