Aug. 29
4:09 p.m. A theft was reported in the 23100 block of Highway 5 in Centerville. Follow-up required.
6:09 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 500 block of W. State St. Handled, report taken.
6:44 p.m. Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of N. 17th St. Civil matter.
8:56 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of S. 16th St. Follow-up required.
Aug. 31
3:33 p.m. A theft was reported in the 1100 block of E. Cross St. Follow-up required.
11:11 p.m. Bethany Kay Wells, 40, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of South 18th St. with OWI second offense.
Sept. 1
1:02 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 1000 block of S. 17th St. Follow-up required.
2:23 a.m. Lance Thomas Stull, 29, of Centerville, was charged at 21st St. and Walden St. with OWI second offense.