Aug. 1
3:53 p.m. Ruth Ann Barton, 47, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of S. 18th St. with fifth-degree theft.
Aug. 3
3:51 p.m. Amanda Renee Main, 41, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of W. Madison St. with two counts of fifth-degree theft.
Aug. 5
2:17 p.m. Anthony Dean Harrison Lancial, 25, of Centerville, was arrested in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. with an out of county warrant.
Aug. 6
3:19 a.m. Gideon Lee Vangalder, 20, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with OWI first offense.