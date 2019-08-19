Aug. 15
12:02 p.m. A theft was reported in the 500 block of N. Main St. Handled, no report.
12:32 p.m. A hit and run accident was reported at 18th St. and E. Van Buren St. Handled, report taken.
1:49 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported 22200 block of 230th Ave. Information taken.
Aug. 16
1:44 p.m. Dakota Donald Wilbanks, 20, of Lancaster, Missouri, was charged in the 300 block of E. Van Buren St. with third-degree sexual abuse.
3:43 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of W. Van Buren St. Handled, report taken.
4:27 p.m. Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of S. 17th St. Information taken.
6:41 p.m. A theft was reported in the 300 block of N. 15th St. Information taken.
7:17 p.m. A theft was reported in the 800 block of N. 18th St. Arrest made.
7:35 p.m. David Wayne Paxton, 40, of Centerville, was charged at N. 11th St. and Franklin St. with fifth-degree theft.
Aug. 17
3:04 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 1000 block of N. 18th St. Handled, no report.
4:43 p.m. A theft was reported in the 23100 block of Highway 5. Handled, report taken.
4:44 p.m. A theft was reported in the 100 block of N. 13th St. Handled, no report.
9:05 p.m. A theft was reported in the 1600 block of S. 15th St. Follow-up required.
10:53 p.m. Joshua Michael Simmons, 28, of Centerville, was charged at South 17th St. and East Bank St. with assault causing bodily injury.
Aug. 18
2:08 a.m. Michael Joe Bails, 36, of Mystic, was charged at Haynes Ave. and East Washington St. with consuming alcohol in public place and possession of controlled substance.
11:09 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of N. 12th St. Information taken.
5:05 p.m. A theft was reported in the 700 block of N. 18th St. Handled, report taken.