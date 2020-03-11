March 2

9:14 a.m. Theft was reported in the 500 block of E. Walnut St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.

March 3

2 p.m. A 14-year-old male juvenile was charged at the Centerville Law Center with assault causing bodily injury.

March 4

7:15 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 400 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

7:47 p.m. Theft was reported in the 800 block of E. Bank St. in Centerville. Information taken.

March 5

No arrests or notable calls reported.

March 6

8:43 p.m. Elias Miguel Ornelas, 30, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.

March 7

2:31 p.m. Holly Renee Givens, 44, of Centerville, was charged in the 900 block of S. Drake Ave. in Centerville with possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 8

3:17 p.m. Victoria Nichole Fielding, 31, of Mystic, was charged at N. 10th St. and Franklin St. in Centerville with failure to appear and pre-trial release revocation.

8:53 p.m. Theft was reported in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.

March 9

6:26 p.m. Stephanie Dawn Summers, 27, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with domestic assault simple.

8:28 p.m. Gabriel Reed Gasaway, 28, of Centerville, was charged in the 400 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with simple assault.

11:21 p.m. Amanda Renee Main, 41, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with fifth-degree theft.

March 10

6:28 p.m. Theft was reported in the 900 block of S. 17th St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.

11:06 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 900 block of W. Franklin St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.

March 11

12:08 a.m. Christian Dakota Richardson, 24, of Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Centerville with possession of drug paraphernalia.

