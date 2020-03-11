March 2
9:14 a.m. Theft was reported in the 500 block of E. Walnut St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
March 3
2 p.m. A 14-year-old male juvenile was charged at the Centerville Law Center with assault causing bodily injury.
March 4
7:15 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 400 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
7:47 p.m. Theft was reported in the 800 block of E. Bank St. in Centerville. Information taken.
March 5
No arrests or notable calls reported.
March 6
8:43 p.m. Elias Miguel Ornelas, 30, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
March 7
2:31 p.m. Holly Renee Givens, 44, of Centerville, was charged in the 900 block of S. Drake Ave. in Centerville with possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 8
3:17 p.m. Victoria Nichole Fielding, 31, of Mystic, was charged at N. 10th St. and Franklin St. in Centerville with failure to appear and pre-trial release revocation.
8:53 p.m. Theft was reported in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
March 9
6:26 p.m. Stephanie Dawn Summers, 27, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with domestic assault simple.
8:28 p.m. Gabriel Reed Gasaway, 28, of Centerville, was charged in the 400 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with simple assault.
11:21 p.m. Amanda Renee Main, 41, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with fifth-degree theft.
March 10
6:28 p.m. Theft was reported in the 900 block of S. 17th St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
11:06 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 900 block of W. Franklin St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
March 11
12:08 a.m. Christian Dakota Richardson, 24, of Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Centerville with possession of drug paraphernalia.