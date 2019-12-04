Nov. 14-19
No arrests reported and no notable calls.
Nov. 20
9:06 a.m. Jeremy Lynn Foglesong, 44, of Thornton, Colorado, was charged in the 200 block of N. 12th. St. in Centerville with failure to appear.
12:53 p.m. Burglary in progress reported in the 500 block of W. Lane St. in Centerville. Arrests made.
12:59 p.m. Vicki Lynette Wendland, 53, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of W. Lane St. in Centerville with third-degree burglary.
1:16 p.m. William Henry Vandermark, 41, of Mystic, and Stephanie Elizabeth Egbert, 30, of Mystic, were charged in the 500 block of W. Lane St. in Centerville with third-degree burglary.
Nov. 21
4:23 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 400 block of E. Jackson St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Nov. 22
12:36 a.m. Rebecca Sue Chance, 37, of Centerville, was arrest in the 100 block of N. 13th St. in Centerville for an out of county warrant.
11:50 a.m. Matthew Lee Wyatt, 33, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of E. Bank St. in Centerville with violation of a no contact order.
1:34 p.m. Amy Nicole Thompson, 36, of Moulton, was charged in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with failure to appear.
Nov. 23
11:50 a.m. Cody Wayne Cole, 29, of Centerville, was charged in the 1200 block of S. Drake Ave. in Centerville with driving while barred.
6:07 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of S. Drake Ave. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
Nov. 24
1:28 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported at 18th St. and E. Bank St. in Centerville. handled, report taken.
2:44 a.m. Kurtis Clifford Smith, 21, of Kahoka, Missouri, was charged in the 100 lock of S. 18th St. with trespass.
Nov. 25
7:26 p.m. Theft was reported in the 1800 block of S. 11th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
9:53 p.m. Tristen Michael Scarlett, 19, of Centerville, was arrested in the 100 block of N. 9th St. in Centerville for an out of county warrant.
10:13 p.m. Sarah Nicole Jones, 35, of Seymour, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
Nov. 26
2:34 p.m. Theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of N. Haynes Ave. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
Nov. 27-30
No arrests reported and no notable calls.
Dec. 1
2:22 p.m. Amanda Renee Main, 41, of Centerville, and Cody James Ruberg, 36, of Keosauqua, were both charged with fifth-degree theft in the 600 block of W. Madison St. in Centerville.
Dec. 2
No arrests reported and no notable calls.
Dec. 3
2:21 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 600 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville. Arrest made.