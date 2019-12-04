Nov. 14-19

No arrests reported and no notable calls.

Nov. 20

9:06 a.m. Jeremy Lynn Foglesong, 44, of Thornton, Colorado, was charged in the 200 block of N. 12th. St. in Centerville with failure to appear.

12:53 p.m. Burglary in progress reported in the 500 block of W. Lane St. in Centerville. Arrests made.

12:59 p.m. Vicki Lynette Wendland, 53, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of W. Lane St. in Centerville with third-degree burglary.

1:16 p.m. William Henry Vandermark, 41, of Mystic, and Stephanie Elizabeth Egbert, 30, of Mystic, were charged in the 500 block of W. Lane St. in Centerville with third-degree burglary.

Nov. 21

4:23 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 400 block of E. Jackson St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.

Nov. 22

12:36 a.m. Rebecca Sue Chance, 37, of Centerville, was arrest in the 100 block of N. 13th St. in Centerville for an out of county warrant.

11:50 a.m. Matthew Lee Wyatt, 33, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of E. Bank St. in Centerville with violation of a no contact order.

1:34 p.m. Amy Nicole Thompson, 36, of Moulton, was charged in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with failure to appear.

Nov. 23

11:50 a.m. Cody Wayne Cole, 29, of Centerville, was charged in the 1200 block of S. Drake Ave. in Centerville with driving while barred.

6:07 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of S. Drake Ave. in Centerville. Follow-up required.

Nov. 24

1:28 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported at 18th St. and E. Bank St. in Centerville. handled, report taken.

2:44 a.m. Kurtis Clifford Smith, 21, of Kahoka, Missouri, was charged in the 100 lock of S. 18th St. with trespass.

Nov. 25

7:26 p.m. Theft was reported in the 1800 block of S. 11th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

9:53 p.m. Tristen Michael Scarlett, 19, of Centerville, was arrested in the 100 block of N. 9th St. in Centerville for an out of county warrant.

10:13 p.m. Sarah Nicole Jones, 35, of Seymour, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.

Nov. 26

2:34 p.m. Theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of N. Haynes Ave. in Centerville. Handled, no report.

Nov. 27-30

No arrests reported and no notable calls.

Dec. 1

2:22 p.m. Amanda Renee Main, 41, of Centerville, and Cody James Ruberg, 36, of Keosauqua, were both charged with fifth-degree theft in the 600 block of W. Madison St. in Centerville.

Dec. 2

No arrests reported and no notable calls.

Dec. 3

2:21 p.m. A shoplifting theft was reported in the 600 block of N. 18th St. in Centerville. Arrest made.

