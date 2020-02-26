Feb. 4

7:41 p.m. Cheryl Lynn Cox, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of E. Maple St. in Centerville with fifth-degree theft.

Feb. 5

11:04 a.m. Richard Todd Bratz, 33, of Centerville, was charged in the 2000 block of S. Main St. in Centerville with third-degree burglary.

Feb. 6

11:35 a.m. Richard Todd Bratz, 33, of Centerville, was charged at the Davis County Jail with third-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, trespassing, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Feb. 7

5:24 p.m. Stephen Richard Sacco, 60, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 100 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with an out of county warrant.

Feb. 8-10

No arrests reported.

Feb. 11

11:48 a.m. Joseph Wade Bown, 39, of Marshalltown, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with revocation of pre-trial release.

Feb. 12-17

No arrests reported.

Feb. 18

12:16 p.m. Damian Cole Abbott, 20, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with violation of probation.

8:56 p.m. Claude Alexander Breese, 27, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with failure to appear, possession of a controlled susbtance, and felon in control of firearm.

Feb. 19-20

No arrests reported.

Feb. 21

8:47 p.m. Denise Louise Owens, 48, of Centerville, was charged in the 1600 block of S. Main St. in Centerville with fraudulent practices.

Feb. 22

No arrests reported.

Feb. 23

5:25 a.m. Travis Spencer Rash, 36, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with domestic abuse strangulation.

Feb. 24

6:29 p.m. Shaynelle Marie Brockus, 29, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with failure to appear.

Feb. 25

12:12 p.m. Derrick Eugene Duffey, 37, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of E. Clark St. in Centerville with revocation of pretrial release and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

