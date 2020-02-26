Feb. 4
7:41 p.m. Cheryl Lynn Cox, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of E. Maple St. in Centerville with fifth-degree theft.
Feb. 5
11:04 a.m. Richard Todd Bratz, 33, of Centerville, was charged in the 2000 block of S. Main St. in Centerville with third-degree burglary.
Feb. 6
11:35 a.m. Richard Todd Bratz, 33, of Centerville, was charged at the Davis County Jail with third-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, trespassing, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Feb. 7
5:24 p.m. Stephen Richard Sacco, 60, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 100 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with an out of county warrant.
Feb. 8-10
No arrests reported.
Feb. 11
11:48 a.m. Joseph Wade Bown, 39, of Marshalltown, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with revocation of pre-trial release.
Feb. 12-17
No arrests reported.
Feb. 18
12:16 p.m. Damian Cole Abbott, 20, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with violation of probation.
8:56 p.m. Claude Alexander Breese, 27, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville with failure to appear, possession of a controlled susbtance, and felon in control of firearm.
Feb. 19-20
No arrests reported.
Feb. 21
8:47 p.m. Denise Louise Owens, 48, of Centerville, was charged in the 1600 block of S. Main St. in Centerville with fraudulent practices.
Feb. 22
No arrests reported.
Feb. 23
5:25 a.m. Travis Spencer Rash, 36, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with domestic abuse strangulation.
Feb. 24
6:29 p.m. Shaynelle Marie Brockus, 29, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with failure to appear.
Feb. 25
12:12 p.m. Derrick Eugene Duffey, 37, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of E. Clark St. in Centerville with revocation of pretrial release and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.