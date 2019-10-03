Sept. 12
5:37 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 300 block of E. Madison St. Handled, no report.
10:25 p.m. Nicholas Dean Lane, 18, of Centerville, was charged in the 400 block of N. 10th St. with unauthorized use of credit card.
Sept. 13
4:19 p.m. Burglary in progress was reported in the 400 block of E. Orchard St. Handled, no report.
5:09 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of W. Van Buren St. Handled, no report.
6:34 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of W. Van Buren St. Citation.
Sept. 14
2:56 p.m. Theft was reported in the 300 block of W. Van Buren St. Handled, report taken.
Sept. 15
11:56 a.m. Burglary was reported in the 500 block of E. Clark St. Handled, report taken.
4:27 p.m. Theft was reported in the 400 block of N. 10th St. Information taken.
Sept. 16
1:35 a.m. Amy Nicole Thompson, 36, of Moulton, was charged at 18th St. and E. Walsh St. with possession of controlled substance.
4:50 p.m. Steven Russell Ferguson, 63, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
5:18 p.m. Marvin Shilling, 38, of Eldon, Iowa, was arrested at 7th St. and West Franklin St. with an out of county warrant.
7:39 p.m. Shoplifting was reported in the 1000 block of N. 18th St. Arrest.
8:25 p.m. William Wayne Lester, 49, of Centerville, was charged at 18th St. and E. Wilson St. with fifth-degree theft.
Sept. 17
5:24 p.m. Theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Madison St. Call type changed to disturbance. Handled, no report.
9:21 p.m. Brian Lynn Guill, 56, of Centerville, was charged in the 1600 block of S. 21st St. with failure to appear and violation of a no contact order.
Sept. 19
12:58 p.m. Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Shamrock Lane. Handled, report taken.
2:16 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of S. 15th St. Information taken.
2:37 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 800 block of S. 16th St. Handled, no report.
7:15 p.m. Theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Madison St. Follow-up required.
Sept. 20
11:33 a.m. Theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Madison St. Information taken.
6:11 p.m. Theft was reported in the 1000 block of N. 18th St. Handled, report taken.
Sept. 22
5:23 p.m. Luke Allen Sales, 22, of Numa, was charged in the 1000 block of S. Main St. with possession of controlled substance.