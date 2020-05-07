April 22
5:29 p.m. Conan Lee Pierce, 27, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 300 block of S. Liberty St. in Cincinnati with domestic assault enhanced-felony.
April 23
1:30 p.m. Kalie Jo Hutt, 34, of Bloomfield, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
April 29
5:20 p.m. Jerry Warren Howe, 75, of Melrose, was charged in the 190 block block of Lakeview Drive in Melrose with third-degree harassment.
April 30
7:04 p.m. Aaron Parrish Scalabrini, 49, of Newton, was charged in the 17400 block of Highway J18 in Moravia with domestic abuse assault, third-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.