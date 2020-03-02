Feb. 8
6:04 p.m. Theft was reported in the 300 block of Main St. in Rathbun. Handled, report taken.
Feb. 9
5:18 p.m. Theft was reported in the 100 block of E. Liberty St. in Exline. Handled, no report.
Feb. 10
9:48 a.m. Theft was reported in the 400 block of W. Baird St. in Moravia. Didn’t respond.
2:23 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 400 block of N. Main St. in Moulton. Handled, report taken.
Feb. 11
11:48 a.m. Joseph Wade Bown, 39, of Marshalltown, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with revocation of pre-trial release.
Feb. 12
10:46 a.m. Benjamin David Godby, 31, of Moravia, was charged in the 200 block of N. 12th St. in Centerville with violation of probation.
7:41 p.m. Theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of S. Liberty St. in Cincinnati. Handled, no report.
Feb. 13-14
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Feb. 15
6 p.m. Travis Andrew Dhamers, 31, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of a no contact order.
Feb. 16
6:45 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway 2. Walter Lee Duke, 44, of Oskaloosa, was driving a 2006 Peterbilt semi when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the semi was estimated at $1,500.
Feb. 17
3:19 a.m. An accident was reported in the 12000 block of Highway S70. Susan Renae Jessop-Trahan, 36, of Centerville, was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the Caravan was estimated at $1,500.
8:15 p.m. An accident was reported at Highway 2 and 310th Ave. Robert Frederick Etzel, 60, of West Des Moines, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado southbound on T61 when he entered Highway 2 without yielding to traffic. Eric James Waldner, 41, of Henry, South Dakota, was driving a 2002 Peterbilt Semi eastbound on Highway 2 and collided with the vehicle Etzel was driving. Damage to the semi was estimated at $100 and damage to the Colorado was estimated at $5,000.
8:59 p.m. Theft was reported in the 300 block of N. Lodwick St. East in Mystic. Follow-up required.
9:10 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 23500 block of 217th Ave. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Feb. 18-19
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Feb. 20
6:58 a.m. Jerry Steven Smith, 44, of Moulton, was charged at the intersection of 450th St. and Highway J3T with failure to appear.
Feb. 21-22
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Feb. 23
3:53 p.m. Zachary Dean Mehrhoff Conger, 19, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 100 block of E. Pleasant St. in Cincinnati with failure to appear.