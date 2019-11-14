Nov. 6
12:22 p.m. An accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 5. Kethryn Alice Eyheralde, 21, of Centerville, was driving a 2002 Volkswagon Jetta when the vehicle began to drift into the opposite lane of travel. The accident report states Eyheralde over-corrected and lost control the vehicle. The vehicle went into the east side ditch and rolled, coming to rest on the driver’s side. Eyheralde was charged with not having a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000. No injuries were listed.
2:08 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway J46 near 217th Ave.Jeffery Stephen Tratchel, 19, of Albia, was driving a 1999 John Deere Tractor and pulling a grain wagon. Tratchel initiated a left turn toward 217th Ave. Chad Ashton Wardlow, 46, of Grimes, was driving a 2015 Toyota SNA van and attempted to pass the tractor at the intersection, when the vehicles collided. Damage to the tractor and grain bin were estimated at $2,000. Damage to the van was estimated at $2,000. No injuries or charges listed.
Nov. 7
8:18 a.m. An accident was reported in the 27000 block of 210th St. Dana Renee Sarver, 30, of Centerville, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the Tahoe was estimated at $0.