Dec. 17
5:55 a.m. An accident was reported on Highway 2 near 140th Ave. Wes William Matkovich, 48, of Plano, was driving a 1998 GMC Sierra when a deer entered the roadway. He slowed to a stop to avoid the deer, but his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Gail Otto Clowser, 58, of Corydon. Damage to the GMC was estimated at $2,000 and damage to the Grand Prix was estimated at $3,000.
Dec. 18
6:06 p.m. An accident was reported in the 22000 block of 278th Ave. Nichole Marie Tait, 29, of Centerville, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
Dec. 19
8:04 a.m. An accident was reported in the 24000 block of 470th St. Richard Wayne Redinbaugh, 72, of Centerville, was driving a 2018 John Deere ATV and crossing a highway. Michelle Lynn Nichols-Stufflebeem, 52, of Centerville, was driving a 2009 Mercury Sable. Because of the crest of a hill, Redinbaugh did not see Nichols-Stufflebeem’s vehicle and the two vehicles collided in the roadway. Nichols-Stufflebeem was transported to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center by Centerville Fire Rescue with a complaint of injury. A 14-year-old passenger in her vehicle was transported to the same hospital by a relative with possible injuries. Redinbaugh was not injured. Damage to the John Deere was estimated at $1,500 and damage to the Mercury was estimated at $5,500.
11:32 a.m. An accident was reported in the 25000 block of 450th St. Joseph Raymond Colosimo, 53, of Naples, Florida, was driving a 2019 Nissan Versa westbound on 450th St. when it approached a railroad crossing that had railroad signs only and no other devices. Colosimo’s vehicle struck a train that was crossing, driven by Nicholas Patrick Siverling, 36, of Mystic. Colosimo had suspected minor injuries. Damage to the Nissan was estimated at $10,000 and damage to the train was estimated at $1,000.
Dec. 20
5:21 p.m. An accident was reported in the 22000 block of Highway 2. Tamme Sue Clinkenbeard, 43, of Seymour, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $4,000.
5:31 p.m. An accident was reported in the 21000 block of 230th Ave. Claudia Rose Blozovich, 62, of Centerville, was driving a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $3,500.