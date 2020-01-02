Dec. 16
10:19 a.m. Theft was reported in the 24100 block of Dewey Road in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
2:26 p.m. Hoss Franklin McKay, 26, of Cincinnati, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Pleasant St. in Cincinnati for an out of county warrant.
Dec. 17-19
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Dec. 20
10:07 p.m. Zachariah Ross Abel Amsden, 28, of Plano, was charged in the 12900 block of 137th Ave. in Plano with second-degree theft.
Dec. 21-22
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Dec. 23
9:42 a.m. Theft was reported in the 12400 block of 230th Ave. in Moravia. Handled, report taken.
Dec. 24
2:03 p.m. Theft was reported in the 100 block of E. Oak St. in Unionville, Iowa. Handled, report taken.
7:03 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway 2 at 203rd Ave. Carrie Lynn Bratz, 51, of Cincinnati, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and hit one of two horses that were crossing the road. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000.
Dec. 25
12:29 p.m. Theft was reported in the 16000 block of 331st Ave. Handled, report taken.
Dec. 26
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Dec. 27
9:32 a.m. Theft was reported in the 24700 block of 240th Ave. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
1:59 p.m. Kalie Jo Hutt, 33, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 200 block of N. 12th St. in Centerville with disorderly conduct, assault on an officer, and interference with official acts.
7:07 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 26200 block of 195th Ave. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
9:04 p.m. Rebecca Sue Chance, 37, of Centerville, was charged at the Davis County Jail with violation of probation.
Dec. 28
1:58 a.m. Tristan Bradley Ballaltak, 23, of Cincinnati, was charged at the intersection of 18th St. and E. Walsh St. in Centerville with OWI first offense.
11:45 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway 5. Teagan Elizabeth Seddon, 17, of Mystic, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.
Dec. 29
2:45 p.m. An accident was reported in the 19000 block of 205th Ave. William R. Wiskus, 20, of Centerville, was driving a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and was backing out of a driveway onto 205th Ave. when it struck a 1994 Toyota pickup driven by Matthew R. Lewis, 17, of Mystic, who had the right of way. Wiskus was cited for unsafe backing. Damage to the Grand Caravan was estimated at $2,500. Damage to the Toyota was estimated at $3,500.
8:09 p.m. Theft was reported in the 100 block of W. 7th St. in Moulton. Handled, report taken.
Dec. 30
3:06 a.m. Renton Andrew Morlan, 22, of Moulton, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of probation.