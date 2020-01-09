Dec. 31

3 p.m. Mark Len Palmer, 37, of Knoxville, was charged at the Monroe County Jail with contempt of court.

Jan. 1

No arrests or notable calls reported.

Jan. 2

5:16 p.m. An accident was reported in the 14000 block of Highway 5. Nathaniel A. Gavronsky, 38, of Drakesville, was driving a 2014 Ford Edge when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $1,500.

Jan. 3-5

No arrests or notable calls reported.

Jan. 6

2:47 a.m. Thomas Nathan Thostenson, 31, of Garden Grove, was charged in the 22700 block of 217th Ave. in Centerville with OWI first offense.

Subscribers help the Daily Iowegian produce content like this and employ local watchdog journalists. Consider subscribing today for as little as $8.99 per month at www.dailyiowegian.com/subscriptions.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you