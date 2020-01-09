Dec. 31
3 p.m. Mark Len Palmer, 37, of Knoxville, was charged at the Monroe County Jail with contempt of court.
Jan. 1
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 2
5:16 p.m. An accident was reported in the 14000 block of Highway 5. Nathaniel A. Gavronsky, 38, of Drakesville, was driving a 2014 Ford Edge when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
Jan. 3-5
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 6
2:47 a.m. Thomas Nathan Thostenson, 31, of Garden Grove, was charged in the 22700 block of 217th Ave. in Centerville with OWI first offense.