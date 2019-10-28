Oct. 14
11:51 a.m. An assault was reported in the 13300 block of 302nd Ave. Handled, no report.
Oct. 16
8:08 p.m. Travis Jennings Nagel, 43, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville law Center with second-degree theft and failure to appear.
Oct. 17
3:28 p.m. Theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Highway 2 near Plano. Handled, report taken.
Oct. 18
7:09 a.m. Theft was reported in the 300 block of N. William St. in Moravia. Handled, report taken.
3:45 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 29200 block of S. Highway T30 near Exline. Handled, report taken.
4:41 p.m. Brian Lynn Guillermo, 56, of Centerville, was charged in the 1600 block of S. 21st St. with domestic abuse assault and first-degree burglary.
Oct. 20
3:43 a.m. Tanner Shepherd Rash, 34, of Centerville, was charged in the 23600 block of Highway 5 with second-degree theft and OWI second offense.
7:27 a.m. Stephen Frank Fisher, 27, of Oskaloosa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
Oct. 21
5:15 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway 5. Douglas Lee Summers, 59, of Centerville, was driving a 2017 Jeep Ranger when a deer struck the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,000.
Oct. 23
7:37 a.m. An accident was reported in the 16000 block of Highway T61. Justin Andrew Starr, 26, of Bloomfield, was driving a 2010 Mercury Milan when a deer struck the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $4,500.
6:50 p.m. An accident was reported in the 25000 block of Highway 5. Chad Edward Morrison, 29, of Lancaster, Missouri, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse when the vehicle struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $4,000.
9:57 p.m. An accident was reported in the 28000 block of Highway J3T. Matthew Lewis Horn, 20, of Moulton, was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart when the vehicle struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,500.
Oct. 24
6:28 a.m. An accident was reported at Highway 5 and 479th St. Scott David Cossolotto, 38, of Centerville, was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 when the vehicle hit a deer. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000,