Nov. 4
10:43 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 20300 block of Highway T14 in rural Centerville. Handled, report taken.
5:12 p.m. Theft was reported in the 23500 block of 217th Ave. in rural Centerville. Handled, report taken.
5:28 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 22400 block of 465th St. in rural Centerville. Call canceled.
Nov. 6
6:19 p.m. Alex Charles Benesh, 27, of Centerville, was charged at the intersection of 16th St. and E. Prairie St. in Centerville with OWI first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 8
5:21 p.m. An accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 2. Eugene Morris Devore, 56, of Seymour, was driving a 1999 International semi with a trailer when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the semi. Damage to the semi was estimated at $2,500.
7:45 p.m. An accident was reported in the 26000 block of Highway 5. Brandon K. Bunnell, 38, of Unionville, Missouri, was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix when a deer entered the roadway. Bunnell swerved the vehicle in an attempt to miss the deer, but hit the deer and lost control. The vehicle spun around and his the east side guardrail. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000.
Nov. 9
2:06 p.m. Robert Brody McGrann, 20, of Moravia, was charged in the 300 block of Frontage Road in Moravia with failure to appear and possession of controlled substance.
Nov. 10
7:58 a.m. An accident was reported on Highway 2 near 176th Ave. Chandra Jean Hilty, 43, of Centerville, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.
8:47 a.m. Theft was reported in the 21000 block of 560th St. in rural Centerville. Left message.
12:24 p.m. Theft was reported in the 12300 block of Cessna Drive in rural Moravia. Handled, report taken.
1:01 p.m. Theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Powell St. in Mystic. Follow-up required.
1:41 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway J3T near 450th St. Ilene Dawn Smith, 50, of Moravia, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger when the vehicle went onto the west shoulder of the highway. The vehicle slid across the highway onto the east shoulder and turned 180 degrees, rolling several times and ejecting the driver from the vehicle. Smith was transported by air ambulance to MercyOne Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000. Damage to a fence was estimated at $200.
Nov. 11
6:05 a.m. An accident was reported on 200th Ave. Bailee Ranae White, 28, of Seymour, was driving a 2002 Chrysler 300 when she swerved to miss a deer and lost control of the vehicle, entering the east ditch and hitting a tree and a fence. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $4,000. Damage to the fence was estimated at $200. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 12
5:47 a.m. An accident was reported on Highway 5 near 440th St. Daniel Karl Pryce, 47, of Centerville, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Express when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,000.
7:31 p.m. Steven Earl Paxston, 38, of Centerville, was charged at the intersection of 6th St. and W. Willow Lane in Mystic with driving while barred.
Nov. 13
8:35 p.m. Dylan Thomas Spinler, 20, of Albia, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Nov. 14
4:42 a.m. An accident was reported on 244th Ave. Donald James Scott VanDyne, 31, of Centerville, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the roadway to the east, where it ran into a tree. The driver left the scene. Damage was estimated at $35,000. No injuries were reported.
8:22 a.m. Phillip Michael Rhoads, 40, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with driving while barred and operating a non-registered vehicle.
5:02 p.m. Phillip Michael Rhoads, 40, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with driving while barred, interference with official acts, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Nov. 15
5:42 p.m. An accident was reported in the 26000 block of Highway 5. Cameron Lee Cantwell, 18, of Cincinnati, was driving a 2001 Buick Lesabre when a deer entered the roadway. The driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,000. The driver was listed as uninjured.
11:33 p.m. An accident was reported in the 27000 block of 300th Ave. Jordan David Harvey, 32, of Moravia, was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,500.