Nov. 16
7:18 p.m. An accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway J18. Jerry Ellsworth Pettibone, 86, of Moravia, was driving a 2003 Ford F250 eastbound. The driver reported he did not see a combine traveling ahead of him in the same direction, driving by Thomas Anthony Teno, 76, of Moravia. The F250 rear-ended the combine. Damage to the F250 was estimated at $10,000. Damage to the combine was estimated at $5,000.
Nov. 17
No arrests reported and no notable calls.
Nov. 18
7:52 a.m. An accident was reported on Highway 2 near 248th Ave. Cindy Lou Montegna, 60, of Moulton, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu and passing a non contact vehicle. Montegna lost control of the vehicle and it went off the right side of the highway, hitting a utility pole and rolling over. Montegna was ejected from the vehicle. She was flown to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by air ambulance where she later died of her injuries.
1:46 p.m. John Paul Michael, 49, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of probation.
9:35 p.m. Theft was reported in the 23300 block of Highway 2 in Centerville. Follow-up required.
Nov. 19
3:20 p.m. An accident was reported at the Walmart entrance on Dewey Road. G E Luse, 73, Moravia, was driving a 2018 Ford Edge and was stopped facing north at the stop sign. Nealy Lynn Swan, 42, of Centerville, was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 and turning left and failed to negotiate the turn, contacting Luse’s vehicle. Damage to the Edge was estimated at $5,500. Damage to the Ram 1500 was estimated at $1,500. Swan was cited with failure to maintain control.
3:45 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 22300 block of 278th Ave. in Moulton. Nothing found.
Nov. 20
1:41 a.m. Thomas Walter Martin, 46, of Mystic, was charged at 1st St. and Hibbs St. in Plano with driving under suspension.
10:47 a.m. Daniel James Drew, 39, of Mystic, was charged in the 200 block of N. 12th St. in Centerville with failure to appear.
2:22 p.m. An accident was reported in the 22000 block of Highway J5T. Ragena Mae Brown, 51, of Mystic, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.
3:09 p.m. Derek Edward Fowler, 23, of Moulton, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
4 p.m. An accident was reported in the 25000 block of Highway 5. Kaitlyn Marie Fowler, 17, of Cincinnati, was driving a 2004 Kia Spectra when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000.
Nov. 21
8:40 a.m. A theft was reported in the 18200 block of 330th Ave. near Unionville, Iowa. Handled, report taken.
6:32 p.m. An accident was reported in the 17500 block of Highway J29. Bailey Lynn McDonald, 17, of Centerville, was driving a 2009 Pontiac G5 when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,500.
Nov. 22
8:11 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of S. Liberty St. in Cincinnati. Handled, report taken.
10:10 p.m. An accident was reported at 258th and 495th Ave. Brock Alan Sheldon, 19, of Moravia, was driving a 2014 Ford F150 when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,500.
Nov. 23
7:44 a.m. Theft was reported in the 20300 block of 296th Ave. near Udell. Handled, report taken.
Nov. 24
No arrests reported and no notable calls.
Nov. 25
5:26 p.m. An accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 5. Sosia Nicole Kipfer, 32, of Albia, was driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,500.
Nov. 26
9:31 a.m. Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of S. Main St. in Moulton. Arrest made.
12:20 p.m. Derek Edward Fowler, 23, of Mouton, was charged in the 1600 block of S. 22nd St. in Centerville with second-degree theft of a motor vehicle.
Nov. 27
9:55 a.m. Joseph Michael Agan, 34, of Mystic, was charged in the 19700 block of 168th Ave. in Mystic with violation of a no contact order.
Nov. 28
7:27 p.m. An accident was reported in the 21000 block of 230th Ave. Karla Renee Kaster, 56, of Centerville, was driving a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.
Nov. 29
2:46 a.m. An accident was reported in the 700 block of W. North St. in Moravia. Bobby Dean Martin, 49, of Unionville, Iowa, was driving a 2018 Toyota Pacifica when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $1,500.
10:20 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of N. 2nd St. in Mystic. Handled, report taken.
1 p.m. Michael Allen Agan, 61, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of a no contact order.
2:08 p.m. Peggy Sue Walker, 65, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of a no contact order.
3:44 p.m. Thomas Walter Martin, 46, of Mystic, was charged at 163rd Ave. and 481st St. with driving under suspension.
Nov. 30
12:50 a.m. Bailee Ranae White, 28, of Seymour, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with OWI first offense and public intoxication.
5:18 a.m. Burglary alarm was reported in the 23600 block of Highway 5 near Centerville. Information taken.
Dec. 1
No arrests reported and no notable calls.
Dec. 2
5:07 p.m. An accident was reported in the 2000 block of Highway T14. Mariah Lynn Kearse, 23, of Centerville, was driving a 2015 Ford Focus when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $1,500.
Dec. 3
7:41 a.m. An accident was reported on Highway 5. Samantha Jo Woollums-Patterson, 35, of Centerville, was driving a 2015 Jeep Patriot when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.