Oct. 28
12:38 p.m. Kerry Michael Severa, 63, of Melrose, was charged in the 100 block of E. Pine Ridge Road in Melrose with two counts of controlled substance violation and possession of controlled substance.
Oct. 29
6:13 p.m. David Wayne Paxton, 41, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of W. Willow Lane in Mystic with failure to appear and revocation of pre-trial release.
Oct. 30
10:15 p.m. Savannah Marie O'Hair, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of E. Clarkdale Road in Mystic with OWI third offense, possession of controlled substance, driving while barred, eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.
Nov. 1
11:44 a.m. A theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Clark St. in Mystic. Follow-up required.
Nov. 2
9:44 a.m. Theft was reported in the 24600 block of 171st Ave. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Nov. 3
9:32 a.m. A theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of E. 2nd St. in Moulton. Handled, report taken.
7:04 p.m. A theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 12900 block of 137th Ave. near Plano. Handled, report taken.
Nov. 4
10:06 p.m. An accident was reported in the 33000 block of Highway 2. James Alan Price, 18, of Centerville, was driving a 2005 Mercury Saber when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $1,500.
Nov. 5
6:31 a.m. An accident was reported at Highway 5 and 555th Street. Jackie Wayne Stevens, 66, of Cincinnati, was driving a 2004 Ford F150 wheen a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage the vehicele was estimated at $3,000.