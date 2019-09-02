Aug. 26

3:55 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 19900 block of 200th Ave. Handled, report taken.

4:34 p.m. A theft was reported in the 10400 block of 288th Ave. in Moravia. Handled, no report.

Aug. 27

11:19 p.m. Michelle Catherine Hull, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of N. Law St. in Moulton with disorderly conduct.

Aug. 28

11:37 a.m. Tammy Lea Wood, 45, of Pleasant Hill, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with third-degree harassment.

5:19 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 300 block of E. North St. in Moravia. Information taken.

Aug. 29

3:56 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 18200 block of 120th Ave. in Plano. Information taken.

Aug. 31

6:30 p.m. Alisha Rose White, 36, of Centerville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary.

Sept. 1

1:55 a.m. Eric Joel Lavely, 23, of Centerville, was charged at Highway J29 and Highway J5T with OWI first offense.

