Jan. 7
10:23 a.m. Burglary was reported in the 100 block of E. Prairie St. in Exline. Handled, report taken.
Jan. 8
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 9
1:30 p.m. Theft was reported in the 20300 block of 221st Ave. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Jan. 10
11:26 p.m. Jesse Lee Myers, 37, of Centerville, was charged at the Wayne County Jail with probation violation.
Jan. 11
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 12
12:12 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 200 block of Oak St. in Rathbun. Handled, report taken.
Jan. 13
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 14
2:38 p.m. Theft was reported in the 800 block of W. Green St. in Mystic. Follow-up required.
8:30 p.m. An accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 2. Tara Ashley McNamer, 33, of Oskaloosa, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse when the vehicle hit a deer. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.
Jan. 15
12 p.m. James Paul Smith, 48, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged in the 200 block of N. 12th St. in Centerville with violation of no contact order.
7:21 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 20100 block of Highway 5 in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
9:58 p.m. Jeremy Joe Blew, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 24000 block of 240th Ave. in Centerville with violation of probation.
Jan. 16
5:49 p.m. An accident was reported in the 32000 block of Highway 2. Amanda Leigh Replogle, 38, of Moulton, was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango when the vehicle struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,000.
Jan. 17
5:38 p.m. Theft was reported in the 100 block of W. 5th St. in Moulton. Handled, report taken.
Jan. 18
7:05 p.m. Ryan Edward Bennett, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Center with felon in control of firearm.
Jan. 19
5:16 p.m. An accident was reported in the 20000 block of Highway T61. Jesse Blaine Bearden, 19, of Springdale, Arizona, was driving a 2002 Ford F150 when he realized he was driving in the wrong direction. He pulled into a farm drive to check his GPS and was partially parked in the roadway. Due to road conditions he was unable to see the road markings. Lisa Dianne Western, 48, of Centerville, was driving a 2005 Acura came over a hill crest and was unable to stop before colliding with Bearden’s vehicle. Damage to the Acura was estimated at $2,500 and damage to the F150 was estimated at $750.
Jan. 20
8:05 p.m. Candis Joy Messamaker, 35, of Moravia, was charged in the 900 block of Pamela St. in Moravia with interference with official acts.
8:49 p.m. Burglary was reported in the 100 block of W. 2nd St. in Moulton. Handled, no report.
11:12 p.m. Theft was reported in the 18600 block of 490th St. in Mystic. Handled, report taken.
Jan. 21-22
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 23
4:30 p.m. Nicole Lydia Repp, 38, of Centerville, had her pre-trial release revoked at the Centerville Law Center.
Jan. 24-25
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 26
10:27 p.m. Austin Lee McDermott, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 20000 block of 533rd St. in Centerville with OWI third offense and driving while license revoked.
Jan. 27
No arrests or notable calls reported.
Jan. 28
8:36 p.m. An accident was reported in the 27000 block of 475th St. Joseph Ryan Simons, 23, of Centerville, was driving a 2007 GMC Acadia when the vehicle caught fire. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle without injury. The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. Damage was estimated at $10,000.
Jan. 29
6:10 p.m. An accident was reported in the 21000 block of Highway J18. Daniel Joseph Teno, 54, of Moravia, was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile when it struck a deer and slide into the ditch. Damage was estimated at $4,000.