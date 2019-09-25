Sept. 9
4:18 p.m. Kimberly Rae Rogers, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 1000 block of W. Washington St. in Centerville with trespass.
8:09 p.m. A theft was reported in the 16500 block of 229th Ave. near Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Sept. 10
9:25 a.m. Samulansil Kitterman, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Davis County Law Center with revocation of pre-trial release.
11:46 p.m. Kalie Jo Hutt, 33, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged in the 127000 block of 110th Ave. near Plano with revocation of pre-trial release.
Sept. 11
6:30 a.m. An accident was reported in the 14900 block of 180th Ave. near Mystic. Clifford Dale Jones, 56, of Mystic, was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $2,500.
4:39 p.m. Douglas Eugene Hart, 62, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with second-degree criminal mischief and trespass causing injury or damage.
6:01 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 29900 block of Highway T20 near Cincinnati. Handled, report taken.
8:46 p.m. An accident was reported in the 14000 block of Highway T61. Casandra Edwards, 30, of Centerville, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Tuscon when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
Set. 12
8:41 a.m. A theft was reported in the 21600 block of Marina Place near Moravia. Handled, report taken.
1:20 p.m. Brian Lynn Guill, 56, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of N. Main St. in Rathbun with fourth-degree theft.
8:13 p.m. A prowler was reported in the 700 block of N. 1st St. in Mystic. Extra patrol requested. Handled, no report.
Sept. 13
2:07 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 24300 block of 550th St. near Centerville. Handled, no report.
Sept. 14
9:05 a.m. Fraud was reported in the 20100 block of Highway 2 near Centerville. Follow-up required.
4:31 p.m. An accident was reported at 609 W. North St. in Moravia. Brett Wayne McDonald, 45, of Knoxville, was driving a 2019 Freightliner semi with trailer when he reported having side effects from high blood sugar. He turned into the driveway of the residence and sunk into the yard leaving ruts. Damage to the yard was estimated at $500.
9:34 p.m. An accident was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 5. Mark Anthony McFall, 58, of Centerville, was driving a 2012 Nissan. As the vehicle was crossing a bridge a large bird flew toward the windshield. The driver swerved to miss the bird but struck the west side of the bridge. Damage was estimated at $2,000.
9:34 p.m. A theft was reported in the 300 block of S. Maple St. near Cincinnati. Handled, no report.
Sept. 15
9:41 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of E. Chariton St. near Moravia. Handled, no report.
6:04 p.m. Christofer Geoffery Silverfox, 21, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of N. 13th St. in Centerville with discharging weapons.
11:59 p.m. A theft was reported in the 100 block of E. Oak St. near Unionville, Iowa. Handled, report taken.
Sept. 16
8:59 a.m. A criminal mischief was reported at the intersection of 290th Ave. and 605th St. Handled, report taken.
9:36 a.m. An assault was reported in the 29000 block of Highway 5 near Cincinnati. Handled, report taken.
3:36 p.m. A theft was reported in the 29400 block of 269th Ave. near Moulton. Follow-up required.
3:46 p.m. Eric William Needles, 33, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of S. 17th St. with failure to appear.
7:02 p.m. Alan George McClain, 19, of Unionville, Missouri, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:50 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Main North St. in Numa. Handled, no report.
8:51 p.m. A theft was reported in the 800 block of W. Cave St. in Mystic. Follow-up required.
Sept. 17
9:52 a.m. Kyle Lee Jellison, 32, of Seymour, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
3:51 p.m. A theft was reported in the 12100 block of 430th St. near Plano. Follow-up required.
5 p.m. A theft was reported in the 12200 block of 208th Ave. near Moravia. Handled, no report.
5:31 p.m. Mary Catherine Brown, 50, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 300 block of E. Pleasant St. in Cincinnati with simple assault.
Sept. 18
7:34 a.m. Jaron Blake Draper, 18, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of W. Washington St. in Centerville with domestic abuse assault first offense.
7:51 a.m. An accident was reported at Highway T61 and 310th Ave. Gena Dee Hanes, 59, of Moulton, was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,500.
Sept. 19
10:56 a.m. An accident was reported in the 10000 block of Highway T61. Lisa Ann Stephens, 50, of Unionville, Iowa, was driving a 2002 Volkswagon Bug when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
1:06 p.m. An accident was reported at Highway J46 and 138th Ave. Richard Todd Bratz, 32, of Centerville, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the rear tire stabilizer broke, causing the vehicle to turn hard into the left. The driver was unable to correct and crashed into the ditch. Damage was estimated at $3,000. The driver was transported by private vehicle to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center.
1:52 p.m. A theft was reported in the 100 block of W. 5th St. in Moulton. Information taken.
4:39 p.m. A theft was reported in the 100 block of W. 9th St. in Moulton. Handled, no report.
5:31 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 13300 block of 523rd St. near Centerville. Handled, no report.
8:37 p.m. Todd Richard Bratz, 55, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of S. Main St. in Centerville with third-degree harassment.
11:08 p.m. Christian Suade Bozeman, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of probation.
Sept. 20
3 p.m. Jeffery Ryan Horn, 38, of Bloomfield, was charged at the Davis County Jail with revocation of pre-trial release.
4:13 p.m. Monte James Sergeant, 49, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 29800 block of Highway T20 with third-degree burglary.
Sept. 22
6:20 a.m. Casey Dalton Clark, 18, of Seymour, was charged at the intersection of 160th Ave. and 175th Ave. with OWI first offense and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
12:23 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 17400 block of E. Highway J5T near Mystic. Handled, no report.
2:44 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 21400 block of 555th St. near Centerville. Handled, report taken.
7:48 p.m. An accident was reported in the 31000 block of Highway 5. Melissa Sue Powell, 44, of Unionville, Missouri, was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.
Sept. 23
6:47 a.m. An accident was reported in the 19000 block of Highway J46. Audrea Joann Clark, 21, of Centerville, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado when the driver veered off the roadway and struck a mailbox and an embankment. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.