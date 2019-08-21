Aug. 12
12:35 p.m. Michael Wade Kruzich, 53, of Mystic, was charged in the 800 block of W. Green St. in Mystic with violation of probation.
1:45 p.m. Christopher Daniel Williamson, 45, of Tingley, Iowa, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of parole.
11:39 p.m. Victoria Nichole Fielding, 30, of Mystic, was charged in the 18100 block of 140th Ave. in Plano with trespass.
Aug. 13
2:27 p.m. Russell Thomas Clark, 36, of Mystic, was arrested in the 100 block of E. School St. in Mystic for two out of county warrants.
5:48 p.m. A theft was reported in the 149000 block of 140th Ave. Handled, report taken.
Aug. 14
1:35 p.m. Jeremy Lee Davis, 38, of Moravia, was charged at the Davis County Jail with violation of parole.
2:40 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 20300 block of Highway T14. Information taken.
Aug. 15
12:47 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 16200 block of Highway T14 in Mystic. Handled, no report.
Aug. 16
10:16 a.m. Walter Edward Surber, 55, of Mystic, was charged in the 17500 block of 495th St. in Mystic with controlled substance violation.
11:47 a.m. A burglary in progress was reported in the 14300 block of Boyer Ridge Road near Moravia. False alarm.
9:55 p.m. A burglary in progress was reported in the 24600 block of 550th St. in Centerville. Handled, no report.
Aug. 17
4:23 p.m. Ashley Elizabeth Hickman, 32, of Evansdale, was charged at the Davis County Jail with failure to appear.
Aug. 18
10:38 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 11200 block of Highway T61 near Unionville, Iowa. Handled, report taken.
8:11 p.m. Kevin William Long, 30, of Mystic, was arrested at the Buck Creek Campground near Rathbun Lake for two out of county warrants.