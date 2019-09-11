Aug. 31
8:53 a.m. Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 20500 block of 545th St. in Centerville.
9:04 p.m. An accident was reported in the 19300 block of Highway J18. Christopher John Hughes, 34, of Moravia, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup when it struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was $5,000. The air bags deployed and the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported privately to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center.
Sept. 1
8:48 a.m. An assault was reported in the 200 block of School St. in Plano. Follow-up required.
9:52 a.m. Fraud was reported in the 30800 block of 570th St. in Moulton. Handled, report taken.
Sept. 2
1:29 a.m. Derek Edward Fowler, 23, of Moulton, was charged in the 18000 block of Highway 5 with failure to appear.
7:44 a.m. A burglary/trespassing was reported at Highway 5 and Highway J46. Arrest.
8:10 a.m. Zachary Dean Mehrhoff Conger, 19, of Kirksville, Missouri, was charged in the 25000 block of Dewey Road with trespass and public intoxication.
2:19 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 19900 block of 200th Ave. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
Sept. 3
9:28 a.m. Theft was reported in the 20500 block of 490th St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
9:30 a.m. Theft was reported in the 27400 block of 595th St. in Moulton. Follow-up required.
8:50 p.m. Jesse Lee Myers, 37, of Centerville, was charged at the Wayne County Jail with probation violation.
Sept. 4
12:40 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 28600 block of Highway T30 in Exline. Handled, no report.
1:30 p.m. Terry Lloyd Foster, 46, of Centerville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with contempt of court and probation violation.
5:10 p.m. Daniel James Drew, 38, of Mystic, was arrested in the 17700 block of 495th St. with an out of county warrant. He was also charged with first-degree harassment and domestic abuse assault.
Sept. 5
3:04 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway T61 at 310th Avenue. Raelynn Ranae Nail, 29, of Moulton, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala and rear-ended a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado being driving by Dale Claude Brinegar, 69, of Unionville, Iowa. Brinegar was traveling southbound on Highway T61 and attempting a right-hand turn onto 485th St. Nail advised they crested a hill and while they were paying attention, they were trying to fix the tape holding the driver’s side window in place, and were unable to stop. Damage to the Impala was estimated at $10,000. Damage to the Silverado was estimated at $500.
4:06 p.m. A burglary in progress was reported in the 200 block of 4th St. in Plano. Handled, report taken.
Sept. 6
11:26 p.m. An assault was reported in the 17000 block of 550th St. in Centerville. Follow-up required.
Sept. 7
1:48 p.m. An assault was reported a 4th St. and E. Main St. in Mystic. Handled, no report.
7:20 p.m. An accident was reported in the 15000 block of Highway 2. Kara Jane Mitchell, 46, of Seymour, was driving a 2014 Dodge Caravan westbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was $2,500.
Sept. 8
9:36 a.m. Kristina Jill Valentine, 45, of Molt, Montana, was charged at 112th Ave. and 474th St. with OWI second offense, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
2:41 p.m. Matthew Allen Boland, 34, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 400 block of E. Charles St. in Moravia with third-degree burglary.
4:19 p.m. Phyllis Jane Keeney, 56, of Centerville, was charged in Monroe County with failure to appear.
8:02 p.m. An accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 5. Lona Jean Bratz, 64, of Exline, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion when the vehicle struck a dog. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.