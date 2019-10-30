Oct. 21
8:29 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 11000 block of 244th Ave. in rural Moravia. Arrest made.
10:24 a.m. Don Robert Self Jr., 44, of Moravia, was charged in the 100 block of N. Brandon Ave. in Moravia with second-degree criminal mischief.
11:37 a.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 25300 block of 435th St. in rural Moravia. Follow-up required.
1:24 p.m. A suspicious vehicle/person was reported in the 18100 block of 140th Ave. in rural Plano. Call type updated to burglary. Arrest made.
2:15 p.m. Victoria Nicole Felding, 30, of Plano, was charged in the 18000 block of 140th Ave. in rural Plano with third-degree burglary and violation of a no contact order.
Oct. 22
7:45 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 24100 block of Highway 2 in rural Centerville. Handled, report taken.
7:13 p.m. An accident was reported in the 17000 block of Highway 5. Lynda Lee Millard, 65, of Centerville, was driving a 2018 Ford Escape when it struck a deer. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
Oct. 23
2:06 p.m. A burglary was reported in the 24100 block of Highway 2 in rural Centerville. Handled, report taken.
4:39 p.m. Gloria Jean Wingett, 54, of Moravia, was charged in the 100 block of E. Chariton St. in Moravia with simple assault.
7:28 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 23700 block of Highway 5 in rural Centerville. Handled, report taken.
8:49 p.m. Victoria Nicole Felding, 30, of Plano, was charged in the 18100 block of 140th Ave. in rural Plano with violation of a no contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespass.
Oct. 24
2:50 p.m. Theft was reported in the 23500 block of 217th Ave. in rural Centerville. Follow-up required.
Oct. 26
3:37 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of W. 5th St. in Moulton. Handled, report taken.
Oct. 27
1:34 a.m. Jeremy Lynn Foglesong, 44, of Thornton, Colorado, was charged at N. 18th St. and E. Oak St. with failure to appear.
Oct. 28
An accident was reported at Highway 5 and 450th St. James Henry Beaumont, 73, of Albia, was driving a 2004 Ford F250 with a loaded trailer. An item fell off the trailer hitting a 2009 Lincoln MKS being driven by Tori Mason Maxwell, 20, of Exline. Damage to the windshield was reported at $100.